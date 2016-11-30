WATCH: CCTV footage of man slashing tyres on car

Residents in a street whose cars have been targeted by a mindless vandal scratching the bodywork and slashing tyres have caught a suspect on CCTV in the act.

Thousands of pounds of damage has been caused to cars parked in Cumbrae Drive, Tamfourhill over the past three weeks forcing residents to take matters into their own hands.

Residents set CCTV in a bid to catch whoever is vandalising in the Cumbrae Drive area

One victim set up a CCTV camera pointing out into the street and caught a suspect casually slashing the tyre of a Ford Fiesta as well as scratching the bodywork as he strolled past at around 7.10pm on Thursday (November 24).

At least four new cars – the Fiesta, a Nissan Juke, a BMW and a Mini – have been targeted this month.

Derek McLaren, whose son’s car was targeted, said: “The scratches in the cars are really deep and will be really expensive to fix. This is costing ordinary, hard-working people a lot of money.

“People are scared to get them fixed just now in case it happens again soon afterwards. The video clearly shows what the guy is doing, he doesn’t even break stride.

“One of the times it happened to a woman visitor, she was only in the house for 15 minutes and came out to find her deeply the full length of it. It’s out of order.

“We’ve informed the police who are also looking at a bottle of alcohol he might have been carrying that was found nearby so maybe they will identify him through that, but if anyone can recognise him from the video we’d really appreciate them telling police.

“This has been a real nightmare for honest, hard-working people who can ill-afford the extra expense because some idiot fancies keying and slashing cars.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We’ve been made aware of a number of cars that have been damaged in the Cumbrae Drive area of Falkirk.

“Our inquiries into these matters are very much ongoing and anyone who can help identify the person or persons responsible is asked to contact police immediately on 101.

“Alternatively an anonymous report can be made through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”