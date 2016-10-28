WARNING: Can you handle this much hotness?

A supermarket is creating an eye-wateringly ‘hotter than hell’ pizza for Halloween that will make your tongue go numb and give you an endorphin rush.

Toppings for the 10-inch ‘treat’ feature the British grown Naga chilli which is one of the world’s hottest with a Scoville rating of up to 1 million – 200 times spicier than Tabasco sauce, 200 times hotter than a Jalapeño, and up to seven times fierier than a Vindaloo.

Some Naga chilli varieties are hotter than pepper spray and others have been used to develop tear-gas hand grenades.

The pizza is aimed at chilli lovers who get a kick out of the heat, but for others it will be a painful eat.

Those who take on the challenge can first expect the tongue to go numb and talking will become difficult. Then a burning sensation will start in the mouth and continue down the throat, whilst eyes and nose will start to run.

Most people will become hot and sweaty. The sensation will last for 15 minutes – after which some people may feel euphoric as hot chillies are known to generate an endorphin rush.

To add even more heat, the stone-baked pizza made at Falkirk’s Brockville Park Morrisons will be topped up with more fiery ingredients including spicy pulled steak, spicy chicken, Jalapeño pepperoni, a chilli cheese crumb, jalapeños and crushed chillies.

Stuart Campsie, store manager at Morrisons Falkirk, said: “A few of our customers who are chilli fans have been telling us that they don’t get the extreme heat they’re after when eating regular pizzas, so we thought we’d make something for Halloween with more of a kick!

“We’ve worked with our British chilli grower to grow these extreme heat chilies – and our pizza counter staff are now on standby in their protective gear to make the pizzas up.”

To shield themselves from the chillies, Morrisons pizza counter staff will make the pizza under strictly controlled conditions wearing protective gear like safety goggles, latex gloves and aprons and use dedicated chopping equipment.

To notify customers about the product’s extreme heat, warning notices and caution tape are wrapped around the pizza counters while warning stickers are on the pizza boxes.

The pizza is available from Morrisons Falkirk from today for a limited period. It will retail at just £2.60 for one, or customers can buy two for £4.