War - what is it good for? Well, wargamers of course

Members of Falkirk and District Wargames Club won the battle and the war when it came to putting on a good show at Graeme High School last weekend.

The group held its annual wargames event on Saturday and set up a number of scale model battle displays to impress both members and visitors alike with their attention to detail.

Founded in Bainsford 20 years ago, Falkirk District Wargames Club now sports a healthy, ever-growing membership and is located in Newlands Community Hall in Grangemouth.

As well as its popular annual show, the club regularly features at most of the Scottish and North of England wargames shows.

Visit www.falkirkwargamesclub.org.uk for more information.