He was the man who famously sent what was left of “proud Edward’s army” home to think again - and for many is history’s greatest Scot.

But while guerrilla warlord William Wallace has been made famous to modern cinema audiences by a blue-faced Mel Gibson, King Robert the Bruce has never been given the big movie treatment ... until now.

A new historical biopic of King Robert I will feature Chris Pine in the main role and Ben Foster as his number one general, Sir James Douglas (aka “the Black Douglas”) - but the hunt is on for sturdy Scots spearmen to follow them into battle.

Agencies Key Casting and We Are POP are staging a medieval-themed talent hunt to source the men brave enough to stand their ground against heavily-armoured knights on horseback.

The promotional material makes it clear that you don’t have to be particularly good looking - life in the 14th century was nasty, brutish and usually short - but it’s a definite advantage if (like most of the originals) you own a beard.

The movie, to be released on Netflix, is going to be called The Outlaw King, and will trace the story of how Bruce waged a brutal guerrilla war for years (slaughtering many Scottish opponents in the process) before annihalating England’s Premier League fighting finest at Bannockburn.

The film is described as “A true David v Goliath story of how the great 14th century Scottish ‘Outlaw King’ Robert The Bruce used cunning and bravery to defeat and repel the much larger and better equipped occupying English army.”

Fortified with porridge oats, and wearing fierce expressions, budding extras for the movie are invited to appear at Glasgow Club Kelvin Hall. 1445 Argyle Street, with a valid ID (showing they can legally work in the UK ....you don’t actually have to be Scottish).

The auditions are on Friday July 14 from 1pm to 9.30pm and will run on to Saturday July 15 from 9am to 4.30pm.

Dark clothes are recommended - no white clothing to be worn (we’ve no idea why) - and you need to be over 16 to have a chance of taking your place in the schiltron.

Beardies seem to be particularly welcome, as noted, but whether or not you have one we’re told you shouldn’t trim your hair before the casting session (hairdressing was apparently not a priority for most folk in medieval Scotland).

No blue facial make-up is required, or indeed advised.

Apart from the possible fame and glory of playing a humble role in a cinematic depiction of Scotland’s most famous battle there’s also the added attraction (popular with armies down through the ages) of money - it’s a paid gig.

For the application form visit https://uk.wegotpop.com/apply