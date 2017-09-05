Wacky racers thank Falkirk firm for perfect road trip

An undertaker from Falkirk helped a car-daft pensioner from Leicestershire compete in a ‘wacky races’ rally to Monte Carlo.

Kevin Mitchell, co-owner of Central Funeral Services Falkirk, could not resist helping out when retired businessman Des Chandler phoned him about buying the veteran limo his firm was advertising for sale.

Des said the stretch Vauxhall Omega would be the “perfect” motor for him and his mates to take part in the annual Two Ball Banger Rally across Europe.

The only problem was competitors have a strict budget to buy their banger - and the £567 available was way below the price Kevin was asking for the car.

However the smooth-talking Englishman persuaded him it was for a good cause and the deal was done.

Kevin said: “We gave it to them for what they could afford as a sort of donation because they were raising money for the air ambulance service down there which had saved Des’s life after he’d been involved in a bad car crash. They named it the Overtaker because they had bought it from an undertaker which was a good laugh!

“Des called last week when they got back to say they had won ‘Best Car’ and raised over £3000, so we were delighted.”

Des (66) said: “I nearly killed myself racing at Mallory Park nine years ago and know for certain it’s only because the air ambulance was there to get me to hospital so quickly that I’m still around today.

“The rally took us through nine countries in four days from our starting point here in Hinckley to Monte Carlo, a 2500 mile round trip, and the Vauxhall, which is nearly 20-years-old, was absolutely brilliant every mile of the way!”

The grandad added: “We’re really grateful to Kevin for giving us a deal and making a perfect road trip possible.”