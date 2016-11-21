Volunteering heroes set to step down

Forth Valley Sensory Centre honoured their ‘driving heroes’ John Preston and Henry Payne this week, as both are due to retire at the end of the year.

Forth Valley Sensory Centre is looking for volunteer minibus drivers after heroes John and Henry have been forced to step down due to insurance restrictions. The pair, who have served the sensory impaired community across Stirling, Clackmannanshire and Falkirk for over seven years, are to continue volunteering but not in a driving capacity.

Henry said: “It’s such a rewarding thing to do. I started volunteering after I was made redundant and don’t regret a minute of it.”

John echoed Henry’s words, saying: “You get to know some great characters and when someone says ‘son I’ve had a lovely day’ I always tell them that they have made mine with their gratitude.”

To help, contact Vicki Ferguson at the Centre, visit www.forthvalleysensorycentre.org or search for @FVSensoryCentre on Facebook and Twitter.