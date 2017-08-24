Volunteer mentors needed

A new project to provide supportive and fun mentors for vulnerable children is looking for volunteers from the Falkirk area.

The social care charity Quarriers is one of 13 across Scotland selected to roll out intandem, a project funded by Scottish Government which offers a mentoring programme to some of Scotland’s most vulnerable children aged between eight and 14.

Wendy Woolfson, volunteer mentor coordinator with Quarriers, is looking to recruit and train mentor volunteers.

She’ll then help match children with a mentor and ensure the children are given long-term relationships with a positive, supportive and fun role model.

Wendy said: “Children supported by the initiative may live at home but are looked after by the local authority for a variety of reasons.

“For example, they could be living with a parent experiencing substance misuse and as a result, they may miss out on participating in activities that other children take for granted.

“Our mentors will be there to ensure they don’t miss out on these opportunities.

“Quarriers will provide on-going training and support for volunteers to ensure they have the appropriate skills to make a real and lasting difference to the lives of children who need it the most.”

Quarriers is looking to recruit volunteer mentors for children across Falkirk, Clackmannanshire and Stirling.

To get involved or to find out more contact wendy.woolfson@quarriers.org.uk or call 07531 193637.