Villagers celebrate new bridge over the Bonny

Bonnybridge residents turned out in droves to mark the unveiling of a brand new footbridge over the Bonny Water and to remember the old crossing.

The recently constructed New Ford Bridge replaces the original crossing, constructed in 1887, which provided generations of pedestrians with a path across the Bonny Water, but fell into disrepair and was removed.

The New Ford Bridge, located near the village’s Memorial Park, was officially opened last Saturday by Provost Pat Reid with members of the Gillies family – descendants of the blacksmiths who constructed the 1887 bridge – present to view the spectacle.