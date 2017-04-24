VIDEO: Massive blaze at Falkirk scrapyard

A fierce fire has ripped through a scrapyard business in Falkirk.

The blaze broke out just before 3pm today at the Braidwood Angus & Son in Castle Road, Bankside Industrial Estate, just off the busy Northern Distributor Road.

Emergency services at the scene of the blaze which broke out just before 3pm today. Picture: Michael Gillen

Both police and fire services were in attendance with four pumps tackling the flames and smoke and police are closing off surrounding roads, with diversions in place, and evacuating neighbouring works offices.

Thick plumes of smoke, which are travelling across the Helix and Falkirk Stadium due to strong winds, can be seen high in the air.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is currently in attendance at a large fire within the Bankside Industrial Estate in Falkirk.

“The alarm was raised at 2.54pm on Monday, April 24 following a report of a fire at a business premises in Castle Drive.

“A total of four appliances are in attendance with firefighters tackling the flames with high powered hoses in an effort to prevent it from spreading.

“Crews remain at the scene as they work to make the area safe.”

A police spokesperson said: “We are currently in attendance following a fire at an address in Bankside Industrial Estate, Falkirk.

The incident was reported to police around 3pm on Monday, April 24.

“We are currently at the scene along with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and local businesses are being evacuated. Traffic diversions are also in place.

“Residents in the immediate area are advised, as a precautionary measure, to stay indoors at this time and to stay away from the smoke plume.”