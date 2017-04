Fire crews spent three hours fighting a blaze in the centre of Denny this evening,

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at around 7.15pm and arrived to find a building at the club’s Town House Street home well alight.

The blaze was in a building at the ground of Dunipace Juniors (Picture: Michael Gillen)

Some roads in area were cordoned off for the public’s safety as crews from four appliances along with a hydraulic platform brought the blaze under control.

They were in attendance until after 10pm engaged in damping down operations.