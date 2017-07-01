Veterans’ champion resigns from post

The elected official voted to be Falkirk Council veterans’ champion has been forced to stand down after just a month in the role.

Councillor Robert Spears was elected to the post, his second stint as veterans champion for the authority, at the May 24 meeting of the full council.

However, citing health reasons, Councillor Spears gave notice of his resignation which came into effect from yesterday (Wednesday) when Councillor John Patrick, who held the role for the last few years, was named veterans’ champion.

Although in the post for less than a month, Councillor Spears was able to set up a number of initiatives, including a breakfast club for veterans in Falkirk’s Graeme Hotel.