Vandals damage foodbank farm

Thoughtless vandals targeted a foodbank farm helping some of the most vulnerable people in society, police have said.

Damage was caused to the growing area and equipment within the Kinneil Walled Garden, Bo’ness and a number of tools were stolen from a shed sometime between September 11 and 15.

Sergeant Lesley Rennie of Grangemouth community team said: “The garden helps provide for some of the most vulnerable members of our community.

“Someone will know who’s responsible for this thoughtless crime and I’d urge anyone with information about this incident to get in touch.

“Likewise, if you may have seen suspicious behaviour in the area during these times, or have any information on the whereabouts of the stolen tools, please contact us as soon as possible.”

Residents are being asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 1475 of September 16 of they have any information.

They can also provide information anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.