UPDATE: Ineos gas leak ‘contained’

Emergency services say the gas leak at the Ineos petrochemical site in Grangemouth has been contained.

The major incident was reported at 12.15pm today following a gas leak inside the refinery’s Kinneil Gas manufacturing plant which forced staff to be evacuated and a number of surrounding roads to be closed off to vehicles and pedestrians.

Residents as far away as the Braes area say a loud alarm sounded out from the plant which caused concern about public safety.

Falkirk Council says it was advised by the emergency services to keep local schoolchildren in buildings during the lunchtime break as a precaution, while Falkirk Football Club also closed its club shop due to the incident.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, which led the multi-agency response including ambulance and the council, had eight fire appliances on the scene.

Police Scotland Superintendent Brian Auld confirmed “the incident has been contained on site” and expert personnel are in attendance, and said it was now safe for the public to “go about their normal business”.

A police spokesperson said: “Emergency services have responded to a major incident following a gas leak at the Ineos site at Grangemouth.

“The incident was initially reported at 12.15pm on Tuesday, May 2, and a multi-agency response was initiated.

“Officers would advise members of the public to go about their normal business.

“Local road closures are in place. Details can be found on Police Scotland’s Facebook and Twitter pages.”

It is not yet known what caused the leak.

Ineos issued a statement saying: “At noon we detected a leak on a pipeline inside our KG (Kinneil Gas) manufacturing plant at Ineos Grangemouth.

“Emergency services are in attendance and we requested that Police Scotland close the Wholeflats Road as a precautionary measure. The incident management team has been mobilised to manage the situation.

“Purely as a precaution and to allow our response team to manage the situation, we have closed a number of access gates and are allowing only essential personnel to enter the South side of the site.

“All non-essential Ineos personnel who would normally be working in this area have been requested to report to their line manager.”