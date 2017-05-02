UPDATE: Gas leak at Ineos petrochemical plant

Emergency services are dealing with a major incident at the Ineos petrochemical plant in Grangemouth.

Police Scotland has confirmed there is a gas leak, from a pipeline, at the site where staff have been evacuated and a number of surrounding access roads have been closed off to traffic and pedestrians.

Residents, as far away as the Braes area, say a loud alarm sounded out from the plant at around 12.30pm.

Falkirk Council says it was advised by the emergency services to keep local schoolchildren in buildings during the lunchtime break as a precaution.

Falkirk Football Club has also closed its club shop due to the ongoing incident.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is leading the response with eight appliances at the scene and issued a short statement.

A spokesman said: “At 12.12pm on Tuesday, May 2 the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to reports of a gas leak at the Grangemouth petrochemical site.

“Eight appliances are currently in attendance to assist emergency service partners.”

Forth Valley Police Division issued a statement on its Facebook page: “Emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident at Grangemouth which happened at around 12.15pm today, Tuesday, May 2. All emergency services, local authority and partners are in attendance.

“A number of access roads in Grangemouth area are closed and drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes. Further information will be issued to media and via @FalkirkPolice on Twitter when available.”

Ineos has been contacted and is still to respond.