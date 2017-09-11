Two-year community order for abusive behaviour towards 15-year-old girl

James Gillies (22) appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday when he was placed on a supervised community order for two years.
He was also told to complete 200 hours of unpaid work in six months for offences including abusive behaviour towards a 15-year-old girl in Grangemouth, breaching bail, failing to attend court and shoplifting.
Gillies, from Cumbernauld, had been on remand since August 1.
Almost Done!
Registering with Falkirk Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.