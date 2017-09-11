Two-year community order for abusive behaviour towards 15-year-old girl

James Gillies (22) appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday when he was placed on a supervised community order for two years.

He was also told to complete 200 hours of unpaid work in six months for offences including abusive behaviour towards a 15-year-old girl in Grangemouth, breaching bail, failing to attend court and shoplifting.

Gillies, from Cumbernauld, had been on remand since August 1.