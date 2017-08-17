Two major incidents on the same street this week

An investigation is under way after a firearms officer pointed a gun at an occupant during house searches on the same street a man was assaulted and had his car stolen and burnt out.

The Police Investigations & Review Commissioner (PIRC) is probing the firearms incident which took place in the early hours of Monday morning in Kilbrennan Drive, Tamfourhill.

Officers were called to the location after reports of threats being made to a woman.

Police Scotland referred the matter to PIRC, which will issue a report to the Chief Constable.

A PIRC spokeswoman said: “The Police Investigations & Review Commissioner (PIRC) is investigating the deployment of armed officers and their subsequent search of two houses in the Falkirk area in the early hours of the morning of August 14, 2017.

“Police Scotland referred the matter to the PIRC as armed officers were involved in the searches and a firearm was pointed at an occupant in one of the properties.

“A report on the PIRC’s findings will be submitted to the Chief Constable in due course.”

Police Scotland say it is “standard procedure” to refer matters to PIRC if a firearm is “presented”.

A spokesperson said: “Police received reports of threats being made towards a woman at an address in Kilbrennan Drive in Falkirk at around 1.35am on Monday, August 14. Officers including firearms officers attended and a man and a woman were subsequently detained. No firearms were discharged. The man and woman were subsequently released and inquiries are ongoing.

“Police Scotland have referred the matter to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner, as is standard procedure when a firearm is presented.”

In the same street at around 5.50pm on Tuesday, a 47-year-old was assaulted by two men who pulled him out of his silver Ford Focus before stealing the car.

The victim suffered a facial injury and received treatment at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Larbert. His vehicle was later found set alight at the Carronbridge Inn, Carron, around 7.10pm.

One man has been detained by police in connection with the incidents.

The car fire was quickly extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and police are still eager to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the initial robbery or the vehicle being set alight.

Detective Inspector Jim Thomson of Falkirk CID said: “We are eager to speak to anyone who may have information about either of these incidents.

“I would ask anyone who witnessed the initial robbery in Kilbrennan Drive, or the vehicle being set alight at the Carronbridge Inn, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Those with information are asked to contact officers at Falkirk CID on 101, quoting incident number 3254 of August 15, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.