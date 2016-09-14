Two drivers over the limit after police pursuit

A driver and his passenger swapped seats after a police chase - and both were found to be over the drink limit when officers caught up with them.

Steven Jackson, who had been involved in a motorway crash, was nearly six times the limit.

Jackson (52) and Daniel Jackson (19), both of Park Street, Bonnybridge, appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court.

Steven Jackson admitted dangerous driving while over the limit and the younger man admitted being three times the drink limit and not having a full licence.

Both admitted shouting abuse and struggling with police officers.

The court heard of three times when the car was spotted being driven in a dangerous manner on August 6 this year- starting out near Larkhall on the M74 in Lanarkshire and culminating 30 miles away on the A8011 at Allandale, near Bonnybridge.

Steven Jackson admitted speeding along the hard shoulder of the M74 and colliding with a vehicle he was undertaking before veering on to the grass verge.

He also admitted driving too fast on the M80 near Cumbernauld, swerving from lane to lane and striking a kerb on Condorrat ring road.

Jackson continued to drive towards his home on the A8011 and his car was again seen to swerve about the road at speed, striking the kerb repeatedly and going on to the grass verge.

Sheriff Vincent Smith deferred sentence on both accused until October 6. Steven Jackson was remanded in custody while his co-accused had bail continued.