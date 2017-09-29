TSB gives TLC to cycle project

Falkirk TSB’s local good cause and charity of the year initiative is now supporting the Cycling Without Age Falkirk project – which brings the elderly population closer to the outdoor environment through the power of cycling.

The bank’s clients and customers voted for the TSB branch to focus on Cycling Without Age as their Local Good Cause of the Year and welcomed representatives of the project to their branch recently to tell them the good news.

TSB staff will now be holding a variety of fundraising endeavours for the project throughout the year.

The first event took place last Friday and saw staff ‘hike it, bike it or bake it’ to coin in cash for the cause.

A number of employees either cycled or walked to work or baked up some tasty treats to sell to family members and customers.