Trinity Church to be venue for May Day equality hustings

Council hopefuls will trade arguments and seek to win votes in a special “equality hustings” event in Falkirk Trinity Church on Monday, May 1.

The event is being organised by the Falkirk-based Central Scotland Regional Equality Council (CSREC), which is also staging events for Stirling and Clackmannanshire.

At the meeting residents will have the opportunity to meet candidates (whether party or independent candidates) standing for election and put questions to them on their plans to bolster equality and diversity and combat discrimination.

Falkirk participants will include Chris Marsh (Greens), Allyson Black (Labour), Caron Lindsay (Lib Dems) and Cecil Meiklejohn (SNP) in Falkirk.

CSREC’s equality engagement officer, Daniel Jones, said: “Through these hustings, we aim to support community members to engage with local democracy, to give candidates the opportunity to hear from people about the issues of equality that matter to them, and to ensure that equality remains at the forefront of the attention of each of the next Councils.

“With hate crime continuing to be underreported in each of the Falkirk, Clackmannanshire and Stirling Council areas, it is vital that we are able to work in partnership with our next Councils to ensure that people are instilled with the confidence to come forward to report hate crime, and that incidences of hate crime occurring are reduced.”

The meeting runs from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.