Tributes paid after fighter’s death

A heartbroken mum has flown to Thailand to bring home the body of her 20-year-old son – and seek answers over his unexpected death.

Jordan Coe was a prize-winning Muay Thai boxer who had travelled to the Far East three years ago to practice his sport.

Ross Miller

Highly successful, he remained in Thailand, most recently at the Lamnammon Sor Sumalee Gym where he had built up a cult following.

Tragically his body was discovered by police on Sunday, just hours before he was due to take part in his latest fight.

It is believed he died as a result of heatstroke after going jogging the previous day in what Thai media described as a “thick outfit”.

Mum Lisa (51) flew out to Thailand earlier this week after news of the tragedy was broken to her. She was too upset to talk before she left.

A fund set up to help bring Jordan’s body home and fund his funeral currently stands at over £22,500 with donations from 1000-plus well-wishers.

Tributes have been paid to the young fighter from Maddiston who started his career as a ten-year-old at the Carnage Muay Thai Gym in Grangemouth.

This week, former Muay Thai champion Ross Miller (35) recalled that from his first days in the gym Jordan loved the sport.

He said: “He was just a boy when he came along to the gym that Colin Anderson ran. He was a great wee boy – full of life and confidence.

“Jordan was a natural who trained alongside the adults. He loved the sport and when he left school went to Thailand.”

Only last week Ross had contacted The Falkirk Herald to highlight the success of the young man who he described as a “superstar” who was known for his pre-fight dances as he entered the ring.

He added: “He was like a son to Colin, who is absolutely devastated, as is everyone else who knew him. Jordan was like a little brother to everyone at the gym, including Helen Wilson, Mikey Roach, Pawel Kowalski, Adam Srika and Iain Mackinnon.”

Ross said when a fire damaged the gym in 2013 Jordan, then aged 15, began fundraising and collected £500.

“He trained all the time but still managed to take the junior class at the gym

“You couldn’t have met a nicer boy. He had the heart of a lion and was totally fearless. I feel lucky to have known him.”

Jordan returned to Scotland last December to spend time with family and friends, as well as taking part in a bout in Paisley.

He planned to fly back this summer for another fight in Glasgow and to celebrate his 21st birthday.

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: “We are providing assistance to the family of a British national following their death in Thailand. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”