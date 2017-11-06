Tributes for ‘the best’

Countless heartfelt tributes have been paid to the memory of Giorgio Onori, manager at Falkirk restaurant Gambero Rosso, who died on Friday.

Restaurant boss Antonio Pallucci said his own loss is a very deep-felt and personal one, commenting: “He was the best - just the best. I knew him for 40 years, and he was my right hand man”.

The 67-year-old restaurant manager had a career stretching back decades - including venues including Antonio’s, Bar Roma and Sepia, after moving to Scotland from his home town Orbettello in Tuscany in the 1970’s.

In Falkirk his distinctive style will be remembered by colleagues and by scores of regular diners who came to think of him as a friend.

Mr Onori had been unwell for the last couple of months, during which time he was cared for by his wife Catherine and daughter Giulia, and he sadly passed away on Friday.

It’s understood his son Gianni is set to travel home from the USA to be at the funeral, which will be on Wednesday, November 15 (full details to be announced).

Mr Pallucci, speaking for all Mr Onori’s colleagues, said their loss - as a friend, and as a consummate professional - is irreplaceable.

Daughter Giulia Francesca Onori-Liddle said on the restaurant’s Facebook site: “I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love for my wonderful father.

“I would like to thank each and every one of you for your kind words. They mean so much to me and my family at this awful time.”