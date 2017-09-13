Tribute paid to merchant seamen

The community of Bonnybridge raised the Red Ensign in the village’s memorial garden as part of a national campaign to raise awareness of the United Kingdom’s ongoing dependence on seafarers.

The service on September 3 also remembered and saluted the sacrifices and courage of the unsung personnel of the Merchant navy.

Event organiser, Councillor Billy Buchanan, spoke of the tremendous losses in both world wars, 2479 ships, 14,287 seamen and a further 675 of the fishing fleet and another 434 seamen in World War One and 185,000 men and women who served in World War Two, 36,749 of whom were lost in action. The Merchant Navy kept the UK supplied with all necessary raw materials enabling the country to successfully maintain the defence of its borders.

He said: “Today we raise their flag and remember the sacrifices they made for us all.”