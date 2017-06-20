Triathlon heroics from little Lewis

A seven-year-old boy has been running, cycling and swimming down in Shropshire to complete a junior triathlon challenge.

Dubbed a hero by dad Alastair, Larbert Village Primary School pupil Lewis McAusland recently complete the event which saw him swim 25 metres in a freshwater lake, cycle 1km and then run 500 metres.

Alastair said: “When I was seven I didn’t have a bike, I couldn’t even swim and I only ran when I got caught doing something I should not have being doing. Lewis is a shy little boy, so for him to show so much focus, determination and stamina has made my wife and I very proud parents.

“Now if only he would put the same effort into his homework.”