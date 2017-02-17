UPDATE: Roadworks planned for the weekend

A variety of roadworks are taking place in Falkirk district over the weekend.
Here’s a list of the planned closures and temporary traffic lights to help you plan your journey:
Falkirk: Slamannan Road, Falkirk, HBS, new car park, January 4-February 28, temporary traffic lights
Falkirk: Bank Street/Princes Street, Class One TM, installing apparatus, February 13-March 5, temporary traffic lights
Falkirk: Blinkbonny Road, SGN, installing apparatus, February 9-24, 8am-4pm, temporary traffic lights
Falkirk: Vicar Street/Manor Street, Scottish Water, installing apparatus, January 30-March 5, road closure
Grangemouth: Beancross Road, Falkirk Council, street lighting, February 6-March 3, temporary traffic lights
Polmont: Salmon Inn Road, Falkirk Council, carriageway, February 19-26, road closure
Slamannan: B8022 Station Road, Class One Ltd, bridge repairs, February 8-22, temporary traffic lights