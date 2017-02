Rail commuters are facing delays tonight on the Glasgow to Edinburgh line.

ScotRail has annnounced that due to a fault with the signalling system between Haymarket and Linlithgow disruption is expected until at least 8pm.

Passengers are reminded that if they are delayed 30 minutes or more they can apply for compensation.

Visit www.scotrail.co.uk/plan-your-journey/our-delay-repay-guarantee for more details.