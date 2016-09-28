Train death victim was only 19

The man who was killed by a train at Polmont railway station yesterday was just 19 years old.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police (BTP) confirmed the young’s man age and said he was from the Stirlingshire area. His family have also been notified.

The incident happened just before 9am yesterday. BTP officers attended with an ambulance crew.

The spokesperson said: “Officers attended alongside colleagues from the ambulance service but sadly the person has died at the scene.

“The death is not believed to be suspicious.”

The Falkirk Herald’s Facebook page was filled with goodwill messages for the man’s family and the train driver yesterday.