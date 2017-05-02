Traffic chaos at Earlsgate roundabout

Motorists have faced over 24 hours of traffic chaos after a fault at a busy roundabout.

A defect with the lights on the Earlsgate roundabout has led to lengthy delays.

Drivers using the A904 Falkirk Road have found that although the traffic lights have turned green, they are remaining green for traffic coming from Grangemouth.

Some motorists are reporting delays of up to 25 minutes at peak times to get through the roundabout.

A spokeswoman for Falkirk Council said: “We are aware of the fault which was reported yesterday afternoon and was attended by our signal maintenance contractor at 2.10pm who, regrettably, was unable to do repairs yesterday to resolve the issue. I am advised that our contractor is attending the site this morning to repair the fault.”