Town centre improvement will mean major disruption

Drivers and pedestrians face traffic chaos for six months in the town centre from tomorrow (Thursday) as the latest phase of the Town Heritage Improvement project gets underway.

Major resurfacing of roads and footpaths and lighting improvements mean Manor Street will be closed to vehicles until the end of September.

Similar upgrades will shut Kirk Wynd between September 28 and November 15 and Princess Street from November 16 to December 22.

Falkirk Council has warned that while pedestrians will be able to get in and out, these roads will be closed to traffic while the repairs and improvements are being carried out.

It says deliveries to shops and businesses will be “by arrangement” and issued a ‘hot line’ number 077 175 101 45 for traders to call.

The THI ‘public realm improvement scheme’ was announced in May, will last a year and cost nearly £1.5 million.

It is claimed it will enhance the physical appearance to the town centre as a shopping and tourism destination.

Contractors MacLay Civil Engineering has said it will try and keep disruption to a minimum.

More details to follow in tomorrow’s paper.