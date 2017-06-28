Too much pressure on access road

Residents of a relatively new – and still growing – housing development in Larbert fear their single access road is failing to cope with traffic demands.

At the moment the only way into and out of the North Inches and Hamilton Road area near the new Kinnaird Primary School, located on the former Bellsdyke Hospital site, is McCartney Road onto the Bellsdyke Road and Tryst Road roundabout.

At busy times of the day vehicles have to queue up to leave the massive estate and one resident, Colin Waterhouse fears it is an accident waiting to happen.

Mr Waterhouse said: “The other half of Hamilton Road has been closed off to traffic since 2012 so the only way out is McCartney Road. It adds significant distance to journeys and is gridlocked in the morning and gridlocked at night.”

Mr Waterhouse says the solution is staring road planners right in the face.

“If they opened up access to the new roundabout on Moss Road that would solve it right away,” he said.

Mr Waterhouse said the roundabout, which has been finished for eight weeks, is currently closed off as developers build new housing, but the road connecting Drysdale Avenue is built and could be used right away if the barriers were removed.

A Falkirk Council spokesperson confirmed the road and roundabout were ready but the access would only be granted once the houses were complete.