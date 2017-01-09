Station footbridge closure

Passengers at Falkirk’s Grahamston Railway Station will have to make do without the footbridge that crosses over the tracks for the next couple of months.

Scotrail signs erected at the station claim the bridge will be closed from Monday, January 16 for eight weeks to allow refurbishment to take place.

It states: “Please consider this and allow yourself extra time to reach your platform.”

Scotrail had not confirmed this closure or come forward with more information about the work reportedly being carried out as The Falkirk Herald went to press.