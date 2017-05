Commuters were hit by delays to their journeys this morning as a signal system fault caused chaos on the railways.

Scotrail stated the fault in Edinburgh, which is still being worked on, will cause disruption until around 10.30am today.

Services between Edinburgh and Dunblane and Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk have had to be delayed or revised.

Scotrail provided bus timetable information for disappointed passengers.

Call 0871 200 22 33 or visit travelinescotland.com for more information.