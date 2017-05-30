Search under way for Falkirk’s top young driver

The hunt is now on for the best young driver in Falkirk who shows a real drive to improve safety on the roads.

Entrants to the Young Driver Challenge, ranging in age from 10 to 16, have until the end of July this year to prove themselves worthy of the title of best young driver.

Run by Young Driver, the country’s largest provider of pre-17 driving tuition, the competition will see 40 finalists going head to head in two categories – 10 to 13 years and 14 to 16 years.

The best drivers from Falkirk will progress to a national final which will take place at the NEC in Birmingham on September 30.

Aiming to encourage youngsters to consider responsible and safe driving, top marks are given to those who show the best levels of control and awareness, and driving skills completing manoeuvres like parallel parking and emergency stops as they get behind the wheel of a real dual-control car with a fully qualified driving instructor.

Kim Stanton, of Young Driver, said: “These awards give us a great opportunity to show the wider public the aim of Young Driver has always been to create a safer next generation of drivers, and the way to do that is to start teaching youngsters over a longer period of time and from a younger age.

“Research shows this can half the accident rate when it comes to them passing their test.”

Visit www.youngdriver.com or call 0844 371 9010 for more information.