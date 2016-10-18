Road woes for drivers and residents

Motorists are facing weeks of delays while a rail bridge over a busy Camelon road is replaced.

Network Rail has also written to Carmuirs residents living near Glasgow Road apologising in advance for the noise while they use heavy plant and machinery.

The £700,000 project began on Monday and is scheduled to last until Friday, November 18.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “Replacement of the structure will not only increase resilience in the event of a bridge strike, but will also facilitate track upgrade works which will lead to an improved line speed on this section of the route.”

From Monday to Friday work will take place between 7.30am and 6pm.

Work will also be carried out overnight on Saturday, October 29 from 10am until 8am and from 8pm on Friday, November 4 until 8am on Monday, November 7 when the bridge is replaced.

To enable the work, lane and road closures are needed on Glasgow Road.

The westbound lane closed on Monday for five days, while the eastbound lane will be closed on Saturday, October 22 for seven days.

The road will be completely closed for nine days from Monday, October 31.

Evelyn Brown, Network Rail’s community relations manager in Scotland, said: “We understand that working overnight is far from ideal, but we are legally obliged to work on the railway at times that cause least disruption to trains. Unfortunately, this means carrying out a lot of our work at weekends or overnight.”