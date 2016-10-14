Road woes for drivers

Motorists face weeks of delays while Network Rail replace a bridge in Camelon.

The renewal of the railway bridge at Glasgow Road, Carmuirs, begins on Monday, October 17 and will last until Friday, November 18.

Monday to Friday it will take place between 7.30am and 6pm.

Overnight on Saturday, October 29 from 10am until 8am work will also be carried out and from 8pm on Friday, November 4 until 8am on Monday, November 7.

Network Rail has written to residents to say heavy plant and machinery will be used at these times and apologising for the noise.

To enable the work, lane and road closures will be needed on Glasgow Road.

The westbound lane will be closed from this Monday for five days, while the eastbound lane will be closed on Saturday, October 22 for seven days.

The road will be completely closed for nine days from Monday, October 31.

Evelyn Brown, Network Rail’s community relations manager in Scotland, said: “We understand that working overnight is far from ideal, but we are legally obliged to work on the railway at times that cause least disruption to trains. Unfortunately, this means carrying out a lot of our work at weekends or overnight.”