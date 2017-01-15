Road safety campaign for school pupils

A hard-hitting road safety campaign warning school pupils of the dangers of irresponsible driving is to be shown next month.

The Safe Drive Stay Alive show is now in its tenth year but it could be its last because of funding constraints, organisers have said. The show aims to reduce young casualties on Scotland’s roads.

Pupils in fourth year and above from Falkirk’s high schools are among 4000 secondary students set to attend the show, running from February 6-10 at the Macrobert Centre at the University of Stirling.

First-hand accounts of the devastating impact road crashes have are given by victims of accidents and surviving family members.

According to the latest Scottish Government figures 162 people were killed on Scotland’s roads in 2015 which is a 45 per cent reduction on deaths on the 2004-08 average (292) when the show began.