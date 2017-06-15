Road closures to allow M9 upgrade

Bridge joint installations and resurfacing works are to take place on the M9 at various locations from Monday.

Stretches of the motorway, including the southbound Junction 2 off-slip road, River Carron Bridge and Kinnaird Bridge will required to be closed as the work is carried out between 8pm and 6am, each night until Saturday, June 24.

From 8pm on Monday until 6am on Tuesday, traffic intending to use the M9 between the Junction 6 off-slip road and River Carron Overbridge will be diverted to Earlsgate Roundabout and will take the sixth exit onto the A905.

Traffic will continue until the M9 Junction 5 Roundabout and will take the fourth exit to re-join the northbound M9 via the Junction 5 on-slip road. Motorists will follow local signage to complete their journey.

From Tuesday until Saturday morning, southbound traffic on the M9 intending to use the Junction 2 off-slip road will be diverted to exit the M9 via the Junction 1a off-slip road and will proceed on the M90 northbound.

From here, traffic will keep left to merge with the A90 until Echline Roundabout. At the roundabout, traffic will take the first exit onto the A904 and will continue until Junction B8046 where traffic will follow local signage to complete their journey.

An overnight bridge joint installation is to take place along the approach and departure of the Kinnaird Bridge Deck on the M9. Work will be carried out between the hours of 8pm and 6am on Wednesday.

This scheme requires a full road closure of the southbound and northbound M9 Junction 7 on-slip roads with a signed vehicle diversion route in operation.

Traffic intending to use either of these slip roads will be diverted to exit the M9 via the southbound Junction 6 off-slip road to join the A905. Traffic will continue until Earlsgate Roundabout. At the roundabout, traffic will take the sixth exit to rejoin the northbound M9 and will follow local signage to complete journey.

This work has been planned in consultation with Transport Scotland, Traffic Scotland, the emergency services, the Forth Road Bridge Operating Company, West Lothian and Falkirk Councils.

Visit www.trafficscotland.org for real-time journey information.