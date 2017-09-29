Road closure on M80 tonight

Junction slip roads will be closed on the M80 tonight to allow essential works to be carried out on safety barriers.

The works will take place at junction 7 – the northbound and southbound slip roads – at Haggs between 8pm and 6am.

While the maintenance is being carried out on the southbound slip road, motorway traffic will be diverted via M80 Junction 6a Castlecary and A803 traffic will be diverted via M876 Junction 1 Checkbar.

While works are being carried out on the northbound slip road, motorway traffic will be diverted via M876 Junction 1 Checkbar and A803 traffic will be diverted via M80 Junction 6a Castlecary.

Highway Management (Scotland) Limited General Manager Carnie Morrison said: “These essential maintenance works are being carried out overnight when traffic flows are reduced, to minimise delays to motorists.

“We would, however, encourage motorists to plan their journeys in advance where possible.”

Real-time journey planning information can be obtained by visiting www.trafficscotland.org or twitter @trafficscotland.