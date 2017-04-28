‘Revolution’ on trains to cause delay for Falkirk passengers

Rail travellers in Falkirk are being warned to expect disruption to services as more work is carried out on the lines.

Scotrail is advising of changes to services from May 21 as the next phase of the Scotland-wide rail upgrade programme begins.

Journey times will be longer and customers can expect to see queuing systems in operation at key stations.

On the Glasgow to Falkirk Grahamston route, trains may be cancelled from Monday to Thursday evenings after 8pm, until Thursday, September 7.

Trains between Glasgow Queen Street Low Level and Cumbernauld run as normal with replacement buses operating between Cumbernauld and Falkirk Grahamston.

Scotrail say as well as increasing the overall reliability of the rail network, the improvement work will introduce new faster, longer, greener trains for Scotland – meaning more seats and shorter journey times.

The introduction of new electric trains in the central belt will lead to extra daily services and more seats on trains each day. For more information visit www.scotrail.co.uk/improve ments.

Jacqueline Taggart, ScotRail Alliance customer experience director, said: “No one likes having their journey changed. However, this short term disruption will lead to a more reliable, better rail network that will rank amongst the very best.

“We are going through a massive period of change on Scotland’s railway. The work that we are carrying out over the next few months will bring about a revolution in rail – with more and better trains, more services and more seats than ever before.

“However, while we transform the railway, there is inevitably going to be some impact on people’s services. We are doing everything we can to minimise this, and to keep people moving.”