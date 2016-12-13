Passengers warned ahead of Edinburgh Waverley’s ‘busiest day’

Rail passengers are being warned to plan ahead if travelling to or from Edinburgh on Saturday.

December 17 marks the busiest day for the station as commuters flock to the Capital for Christmas shopping and a host of festive activities.

Commuters are being urged to plan ahead by looking at potential routes in the station, arriving for their trains in plenty of time and booking ahead if possible.

Rail customers are also being encouraged to go paperless if possible and take advantage of numerous e-ticket offers.

Edinburgh Waverley is one of the busiest stations across the UK in the build up to Christmas and previous data indicates that the last regular Saturday before Christmas is the busiest day.

For timetables, see the Scotrail website.