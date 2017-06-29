Parking warning for drivers

Motorists are being urged to stick to the rules of the road when parking close to the Helix.

As the school summer holidays start and an influx of visitors from home and further afield are expected at the popular tourist attraction, parking will once again become an issue.

There are two car parks within the boundary of the park and overflow parking at Falkirk Stadium, however, at peak times people park on the grass verges of the A9 Northern Distributor Road.

This is an urban clearway and drivers are only allowed to pick up or set down passengers – but not allowed to park.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council, said: “We look forward to welcoming visitors to Falkirk and the Helix but we want everyone to stay safe.

“The police have been leafleting people who have been parking indiscriminately and although we don’t want to have to remove vehicles that is the next step.”