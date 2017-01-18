Overnight closure on busy route

A busy route will be closed overnight next week to improve road markings.

The A985 from Longannet Roundabout to Admiralty Roundabout at Rosyth will shut overnight from 8pm on Monday (January 23) until 6am the following morning.

A signed diversion route will be in operation.

Traffic approaching Longannet from a westbound direction will proceed on the A977 and travel via Kincardine to Kilbagie Roundabout.

Vehicles will then proceed left along the A876 in a westerly direction to re-join the A985 at Higgins Neuk Roundabout.

Traffic approaching the A985 in an Easterly direction from the Kincardine Bridge will turn left at the traffic lights onto the A876 North Approach Road.

Traffic will then proceed onto the A977 and travel in an easterly direction to rejoin the A985 at Longannet Roundabout.

Real-time journey information is on www.trafficscotland.org or via Twitter, @TrafficScotland.