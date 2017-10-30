New bus service welcomed

A brand new bus service provides a lifeline for a community which was feeling a little left out when it came to public transport links.

The hourly F23 service, operated by First Bus, connects the village of Skinflats, just outside Grangemouth, with Stenhousemuir, Carronshore and Grangemouth town centre, running Monday to Friday from 8.12am to 5.42pm.

Councillor Laura Murtagh, who has been campaigning for a bus service for the area, said: “Since election in May I have been working hard on finding a solution which recognises the wishes of the dozens of residents who have given their time to come to meetings and surgeries, e-mail and call.

“They have made it plain the importance of re-establishing a link with Grangemouth.

“Well done to the community for persevering and working to achieve this. I am hopeful this bus will be well used and make a difference to the lives of residents across the ward, but particularly in Skinflats where improved links were badly needed.”