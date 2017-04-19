New bridge now in place at Camelon

The project to replace the railway bridge above Glasgow Road in Carmuirs, Camelon was successfully completed over the Easter weekend.

However, the road remains closed until Friday to allow all work on the site to be finished.

Diversions remain in place via Stirling Road and the B905 Denny Road.

The new bridge has improved resilience to vehicle strikes and the work carried out over the weekend also prepared the structure for future projects to upgrade track and electrify the line.

Engineers worked around-the-clock from Friday night until 3.30am on Easter Monday to complete the project.

Workmen first cleared the old tracks from bridge before lifting the old deck clear.

The new deck was then transported in, successfully positioned and landed on the structure before the ballast and tracks were re-laid on both the new deck and the approaches to the bridge.

The project was part of Network Rail’s £5 million programme of Easter weekend enhancement works, which saw over 1500 engineers work nearly 30,000 staff-hours to replace and upgrade signalling systems, track, bridges and level crossings at locations in Scotland.

Across Britain, 200 projects were completed and £70 million invested over the holiday period.