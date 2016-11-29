Motorists warned to expect delays

Motorists are being warned to expect delays after an accident at Denny Cross badly damaged traffic lights.

The lights and power supply could be out for several days, according to a Falkirk Council spokesperson.

The accident occurred this evening.

Temporary traffic signals have been put in place for now, however, it is expected that drivers will face significant disruption and delays especially around peak periods.

As a result drivers should avoid the area wherever possible and use alternative routes.

The spokesperson said: “We will monitor the situation and update this information as soon as possible.”