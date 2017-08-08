More train delays for commuters

Have your say

Rail commuters in Falkirk have been hit by delays for the second day in a row.

ScotRail said a signalling fault near Haymarket station in Edinburgh had caused the problem.

They are forecasting disruption could last until 8pm tonight.

Some Edinburgh to Glasgow services are calling at Falkirk High but others have been cancelled, while the Edinburgh to Dunblane service due at Falkirk Grahamston is currently cancelled.

ScotRail recently said 90 per cent of passengers were happy with the service being provided.