More rail station parking

Rail passengers have received a boost with news of another car park being built to serve Falkirk High station.

The new site, located close to the station off Slamannan Road is expected to be opened by February next year at a cost of £785,000.

It will provide a third car park in the immediate vicinity of the station and bring the total number of car parking spaces available to 416.

Most of the cash for the project is coming from Falkirk Council’s capital programme with contributions from ScotRail and the Scottish Stations Fund and will see new lighting, CCTV, cycle rack and pedestrian access will be via an underpass/path on Drossie Road.

Councillor Craig Martin, Falkirk Council’s spokesperson for the environment, said: “Encouraging greater use of public transport is important and creating these additional 61 spaces for cars and a cycle rack for bikes will help towards this aim.

“The train links to the Falkirk area are very important with thousands travelling to and from the various stations located here and we will continue to support schemes that improve services locally.”

Ian McConnell of ScotRail said: “The opening of this car park underlines our commitment to attract more people to travel by train. That’s good for the economy, good for the environment and good for the travelling public.

“The extra parking also makes it easier for people to include rail in their regular travel plans. We are proud to be playing a key role in promoting sustainable and joined up journeys across Scotland.”