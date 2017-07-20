More misery for train passengers this morning

Have your say

After last night’s delays and cancellations to service there is further disruption for train passengers this morning.

ScotRail has announced that due to a signalling fault between Bishopbriggs and Lenzie some services will be cancelled, delay or revised.

The incident occurred over an hour ago and although services between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh via Falkirk High are returning to normal, passengers are being warned of delays.

Check wwww.scotrail.co.uk for updates.

During last night’s rush hour a power failure at Haymarket station led to cancellations and delays to services.