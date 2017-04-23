Meeting on airport flight paths is called

A public meeting to discuss Edinburgh Airport’s controversial flight path proposals has been arranged for next week.

The meeting will be attended by objecting campaign group Edinburgh Airport Watch, representatives from the airport and Blackness Area Community Council.

Edinburgh Airport Watch campaigner Helena Paul, who lives in Blackness said: “At every public meeting that has been held so far the airport’s proposals have come in for serious criticism from members of the public.

“The residents of Blackness and surrounding areas remain very angry at the changes the airport has already made which have resulted in a huge increase in noise over the area. The proposed new routes will make matters even worse.

“The meeting is open to everyone affected by the current flight paths consultation, in the Falkirk area, West Lothian, Fife and beyond.”

A public consultation organised by Edinburgh Airport will close on May 7.

Another meeting was due to take place in Holyrood last night (Thursday), attended by community councils from Falkirk, across the Lothians, Edinburgh and Fife.

Next week’s meeting takes place on Thursday in Blackness Community Hall at 7pm.

Airport bosses are seeking views on the potential impact of altering flight paths above Edinburgh and the surrounding areas which they say will “allow for maximum operational benefits and to minimise community impact”.

More details on the public consultation can be found on the airport’s website www.letsgofurther.com.