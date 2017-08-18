Expansion underway at Edinburgh Airport

Work on an £80 milion expansion to Edinburgh Airport has begun to cope with anticipated sharp rise in passengers.

The three-storey extension to the terminal will bring six new gates and is due to be completed by next summer.

It is part of a £220 million capital investment programme taking place over the next five years.

The number of passengers is expected to grow to 16.5 million by 2021.

As well as the new gates with seating areas, the immigration, customs and international baggage reclaim facilities will be extended.

There will be a new domestic baggage reclaim hall and new retail and food areas.

Gordon Dewar, Edinburgh Airport chief executive, said: “This is a major investment for the capital and Scotland and further establishes Edinburgh Airport as one of the most innovative and forward thinking airports in the UK.

“We are Scotland’s busiest airport and the fastest growing airport in the UK – and that demand is only going to grow with record numbers of passengers we expect to see passing through the terminal.

“There have been times this summer where we’ve experienced busy periods that have impacted on our service and this investment in new facilities will ensure we have the infrastructure needed to handle more passengers and provide them with a positive experience whether arriving or departing.

“As Scotland’s gateway to the world, it’s vital that we have first class infrastructure and we will continue to invest in that, creating more jobs, supporting the economy and opening up Scotland to the world.”