Drivers may face ban on car park use

Motorists could find themselves banned from car parks and roads near the Falkirk Wheel.

In a bid to curb the excessive noise and speeding problem in the area, a Camelon councillor is urging Falkirk Council to consider introducing restrictions.

Councillor Dennis Goldie said: “I have asked the local authority to promote a Traffic Regulation Order to prohibit vehicles from entering Millennium drive between the hours of 9pm and 6am seven days a week.

“The reason for this request is noise caused by vehicles at this location at all hours, often until 2am or 3am.

“It would take effect at a point after the roundabout and would not cause a problem for people using The Wheelhouse restaurant.”

He added that the problem was caused by “a few selfish individuals” who met at the car park and was not related to the monthly event held by cruisers in the area.

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “We have already met with Councillor Goldie to discuss his concerns and with a view of restricting traffic in the area.

“This process could take up to six months to conclude and is open to public objection, as well as potential referral to the Planning Committee.

“If approved, the Order would have to be enforced by Police Scotland.

“A Traffic Regulation Order is seen as the most appropriate way forward and other suggestions that included switching off street lighting and placing barriers across a public road, have been discounted for a range of reasons.”